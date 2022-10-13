Two-time T20 World Cup champions, West Indies will kick-off their campaign in the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup from October 17. Windies have lifted the World Cup trophy in the shortest format the most number of times by any team, in 2012 and 2016. In the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022, however, West Indies are not directly qualified for the Super 12 stage. The Caribbean side will have to play in the First Round before making it to Super 12. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

West Indies are placed in Group B in the Round 1 of T20I World Cup 2022. Carribbeans will play Scotland in their opening group on 17 October. On 19 October they will take on Zimbabwe and finally Ireland on 21 October. Out of four teams in the either groups, two teams with most points will make it to the Super 12 stage.

West Indies Match List T20 World Cup 2022

West Indies announced their 15-member squad on September 14 which will be led by wicket-keeper batsman Nicholas Pooran. It will be Pooran's first time appearance as a captain in the T20 World Cup 2022. Rovman Powell has been appointed as vice-captain of the team. Explosive opener Evin Lewis is also reenlisted in the squad for the first time since the last edition of T20 World Cup held in UAE. Experienced all-rounder Jason Holder and power-hitter Odean Smith are also included in the squad. There is an inclusion of two uncapped youngsters also; left-arm batting all-rounder Raymon Reifer and wrist spinner Yannic Cariah who will add diversity to the squad. Distinguished all-rounder Andre Russell is worth mentioning absentee from the squad. Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph and Obed Mccoy are also drafted in the squad who will spearhead the pace attack. Team Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Squad and Match List: Get SL Cricket Team Schedule in IST and Player Names for Mega TwentyT20 Tournament.

West Indies T20 World Cup 2022 Squad

Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed Mccoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith, Shamarh Brooks.

