West Indies and the Netherlands will face off against each other in a warm-up game ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022. The clash will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on October 12, 2022 (Wednesday) as both teams aim to gather momentum ahead of the showpiece event. Meanwhile, fans searching for West Indies vs Netherlands, World Cup 2022 warm-up match live streaming details, scroll down below. When is India vs Western Australia XI 2nd Warm-up Match? Know Date and Time in IST Along With Live Streaming Details of Practice Game.

This will be the second warm-up game for both teams and they enter with contrasting results. West Indies defeated UAE while the Netherlands fell to Scotland. Both teams are placed in the initial group stage as they have hopes of making it into the Super 12 of the competition.

When Is West Indies vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up Match (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The West Indies vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up match will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on October 12, 2022 (Tuesday). The game has a start time of 01:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch West Indies vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up Match Live Telecast On TV?

Unfortunately, the match would not be telecasted live in India. Fans would not be able to watch live telecast of the West Indies vs Netherlandsmatch on their TV sets.

How To Watch West Indies vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up Match Live Streaming Online?

The West Indies vs Netherlands game would also not be available for live streaming either. Fans, however, can catch live updates of the game on the team's social media handles and also T20 World Cup's official website.

