What happens to Dream11 wallet balance now that the fantasy sports app has stopped all paid contests? How to withdraw your money now? These questions might arise in the minds of Dream11 users after the introduction of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025 by the Government of India. Under the Online Gaming Bill 2025 which was passed by both houses of the Parliament on Thursday, August 21, imposes a total ban on online Real Money Gaming (RMG) which involves players paying to play games based on skill and chance with the expectation of earning financial rewards. The statement by the Indian government also states that offering or facilitating such games can attract a three-year jail term and a fine up to a crore. Is Dream11 Banned? Will India Be Without Jersey Sponsor for Asia Cup 2025? All Questions Answered As Government Passes Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025.

Dream11 is one of the India's biggest fantasy sports platforms which reportedly had over 280 million registered users and this blanket ban on online real-money gaming by the Government of India is sure to land a massive blow to their revenue generation. In a statement posted on social media, Dream11 issued a statement stating that the fantasy sports platform has pivoted 'entirely to a free-to-play online social game' after stopping all paid contests and that they would fully comply with the guidelines stated under the new Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025. ‘See You in Second Innings…’ Dream11 Stops All Paid Contests After Indian Government Passes Online Gaming Law 2025 (See Post).

What Happens to Dream11 Wallet Balance After Introduction of Online Gaming Bill 2025?

Well, now that there are no more paid contests on Dream11, what happens to the Dream11 wallet balance? Well, fans who have money deposited in their Dream11 wallet, need not worry at all. The Dream11 wallet balance is totally safe and can be withdrawn by fans at any time. Upon opening the Dream11 app, fans would get a pop-up on the screen that reads, "Thank you for being a valuable member of our Dream11 family. As per, "The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025", cash games and contests will be discontinued on Dream11. Your winnings and deposit balances are completely safe with us. Withdraw them any time you want." Additionally, it is also important to note that users can add any more money to their Dream11 wallets anymore after the introduction of the Online Gaming Bill.

Screenshot of Dream11 App Informing Users About Wallet Balance

Dream11 notice on its app on withdrawing wallet balance (Photo credit: Dream11)

How to Withdraw Money from Dream11 Wallet?

The process of withdrawing money from a Dream11 wallet is pretty simple. Users need to select the profile icon at the top left of the screen and click on 'My Balance'. Next up, the withdraw option would be seen on the screen in the 'My Balance' section and users can withdraw the money they have. However, as per Dream11 rules, fans can withdraw a minimum of Re 1 to a maximum of Rs 3 crores per day across three transactions. To withdraw money, users need to have their PAN (Permanent Account Number) and bank details verified. Also, withdrawals that exceed the daily limit might take upto a day to be credit to the bank account linked with the app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2025 09:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).