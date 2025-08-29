RCB's (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) IPL 2025 title triumph celebrations turned tragic as a deadly stampede claimed the lives of 11 people in Bengaluru. After a long of wait of 18 years, RCB finally had their hands on the IPL trophy on June 3 in Ahmedabad and it was supposed to be a grand affair. Likewise, a victory parade was quickly put in place the very next day on June 4 and a massive crowd had gathered to witness their cricketing heroes celebrate with the coveted IPL trophy. But the joy did not take much time to turn into tragedy as 11 people died and many others were left injured in a stampede right outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Addresses Heartfelt Letter To Fans First Time After Stampede, IPL 2025 Champions Announces 'RCB Cares' (See Post).

RCB Condole Victims of Bengaluru Tragedy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@royalchallengers.bengaluru)

After the heartbreaking incident, RCB expressed profound grief at the tragic loss of lives and had also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives. "Our fans will always remain at the heart of everything that we do. We remain united in grief," a statement by RCB had read at that time. After that post on June 5, RCB's social media handles did not witness any activity, with the franchise not sharing any other post until August 28.

What is 'RCB Cares'?

In an initial statement condoling the loss of lives in the deadly Bengaluru stampede, RCB, apart from announcing a financial gesture, had also set up a fund called 'RCB Cares', with the help of which those injured in the tragic incident were given treatment. RCB, on August 29, ended their absence on social media and announced 'RCB Cares'. In that silence, we’ve been grieving. Listening. Learning. And slowly, we’ve begun to build something more than just a response. Something we truly believe in. That’s how 𝗥𝗖𝗕 𝗖𝗔𝗥𝗘𝗦 came to life. It grew out of a need to honour, to heal, and to stand beside our fans. A platform for meaningful action shaped by our community & fans," a part of RCB's post on social media read. 'RCB Ke Liye Itne Saal Khela Hai, Kuch Kiya Nahi' Ambati Rayudu Takes Dig At Kevin Pietersen Over 'Joker' Remark Made After IPL 2024 Final (Watch Video).

RCB Announce Launch of 'RCB Cares'

Dear 12th Man Army, this is our heartfelt letter to you! 𝗜𝘁’𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗰𝗹𝗼𝘀𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗵𝘀 𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝘄𝗲 𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗽𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲. The Silence wasn’t Absence. It was Grief. This space was once filled with energy, memories and moments that you… pic.twitter.com/g0lOXAuYbd — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) August 28, 2025

RCB Cares is an initiative which has been 'shaped' by fans and the community and through this, the franchise attempts to strengthen its bond with its supporters. It is also a platform for the franchise and supporters to come together. RCB had also announced that more details regarding RCB Cares would be revealed soon. Meanwhile, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium lost its matches for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 after the venue did not obtain clearances from the authorities in the aftermath of the Bengaluru stampede.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 29, 2025 01:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).