For the first time since the tragic stampede in Bengaluru during RCB's IPL 2025 victory parade, the franchise has addressed its fans, also known as the 12th man army, via social media post. Taking to their social media handles, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in a heartfelt letter to their fans, explained about introspection for the past three months, and the franchise's role moving forward will be for the state of Karnataka. The IPL franchise also briefly touched upon their 'RCB Cares' initiative, which will be explained in detail at a later stage. As many as 11 lives were lost during RCB's IPL 2025 victory parade on June 4 near M Chinnaswamy Stadium, for which the franchise has been in legal trouble.  Fans can check out RCB's social media post after three months below. IPL 2025 Winners RCB Blamed for Stampede Outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Govt Report; DNA Network, KSCA Accused of Violating Safety Norms

RCB's First Social Media Since IPL Fiasco

