For the first time since the tragic stampede in Bengaluru during RCB's IPL 2025 victory parade, the franchise has addressed its fans, also known as the 12th man army, via social media post. Taking to their social media handles, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in a heartfelt letter to their fans, explained about introspection for the past three months, and the franchise's role moving forward will be for the state of Karnataka. The IPL franchise also briefly touched upon their 'RCB Cares' initiative, which will be explained in detail at a later stage. As many as 11 lives were lost during RCB's IPL 2025 victory parade on June 4 near M Chinnaswamy Stadium, for which the franchise has been in legal trouble. Fans can check out RCB's social media post after three months below. IPL 2025 Winners RCB Blamed for Stampede Outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Govt Report; DNA Network, KSCA Accused of Violating Safety Norms

RCB's First Social Media Since IPL Fiasco

Dear 12th Man Army, this is our heartfelt letter to you! 𝗜𝘁’𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗰𝗹𝗼𝘀𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗵𝘀 𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝘄𝗲 𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗽𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲. The Silence wasn’t Absence. It was Grief. This space was once filled with energy, memories and moments that you… pic.twitter.com/g0lOXAuYbd — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) August 28, 2025

