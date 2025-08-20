The retired India national cricket team, Chennai Super Kings, and Mumbai Indians famous middle-order batter and wicketkeeper Ambati Rayudu has taken a dig at the former England national cricket team legend Kevin Pietersen. In a podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, Ambati Rayudu shared his thoughts on the incident when Kevin Pietersen called him a "joker" on live TV during the Indian Premier League 2024.Kevin Pietersen had called Ambati Rayudu a joker after the latter switched sides, following KKR's IPL 2024 finale triumph. Now, in the podcast, speaking about the issue, Ambati Rayudu said, "Hum log bhi usko bohot kuch bol sakte thai kyunki RCB ke liye itne saal khela hai, kuch kiya nahi hai" (We could have said a lot of things to him, because he played in RCB for so many years and still managed to do nothing". Immediately after, Ambati Rayudu bursted out laughing. Ambati Rayudu Claims Boundary Rope Was Pushed Back During Break Before Suryakumar Yadav's T20 World Cup 2024 Final Catch in Last Over (Watch Video).

Ambati Rayudu Takes Dig At Kevin Pietersen:

