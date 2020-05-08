When Imran Khan Left Ramiz Raja Astonished With Sharp Cricket Memory, Raja Recalls How PAK PM Still Remembers His Dropped Catch From Three Decades Ago

Imran Khan and Ramiz Raja (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja recalled how cricketer-turned-politician and Prime Minister Imran Khan ‘remembers everything’ even minute details from his cricket career. Raja, who has been on the headlines recently for his twitter war against Shoaib Malik, recalled how the PM still reprimands him for a dropped catch over three decades ago. Raja, who is one of the most sought English-speaking cricket commentators from Pakistan and represented Pakistan in 57 Test matches and 198 ODIs, also spoke about the PAK cricket team’s fascination of Indian batsman and how they once invited Sunil Gavaskar to their nets just to watch him (Raja) bat. Ramiz Raja Recalls How Groupism, Match Fixing & Other Controversies in Pakistani Team Affected His Performance (Watch Video).

Recalling an incident from 2015 when Imran Khan had come to a Pakistan vs Zimbabwe ODI match to catch the final moments of the match, Raja said that he had gone to meet the World Cup-winning captain post the game but was left surprised when Imran reminded about a dropped catch and spoke details about the missed opportunity. Azhar Mahmood, Abdul Razzaq Choose Imran Khan As Their Dream Pairs Partner.

“He suddenly looked over to the backward square leg region and said, ‘Remember that catch from Gordon Greenidge you dropped off my bowling?'” Ramiz said while speaking to Sanjay Manjrekar on ESPNCricinfo’s Youtube channel. “But Imran, Greenidge went out for 16 in that match,” Ramiz tried to reason. But Imran reminded him, “No, but the partnership was worth 38. “He still remembers everything,” the 57-year-old said talking of Imran’s cricketing memory.

Manjrekar also joined the fun and revealed one of his fond memories from playing Pakistan was how Imran would shout at Ramiz expressing his frustration about a misfielding or for letting go a difficult opportunity. “Yaar Rambo, why don’t you dive?” Manjrekar recalled how Imran would let out his frustration at Ramiz Raja for not making enough effort.

Raja also revealed Pakistan’s fascination of Indian batsmen and recalled how Sunil Gavaskar was called into the next to check Raja's batting before the latter’s debut for Pakistan in 1984. “Our generation was in awe of Indian batting. India-Pakistan contests used to be so friendly off the field. We spoke the same language. We had freedom of culture whenever we played, so we never sledged.”