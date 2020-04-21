Ramiz Raja Recalls How Groupism, Match Fixing & Other Controversies in Pakistani Team Affected His Performance (Watch Video)

Ramiz Raja (Photo Credits: Getty)

When it comes to candid confessions and shocking statements Ramiz Raja is definitely the one who speaks his mind. In a recent interview, the Pakistani cricketer turned commentator has lashed out at his colleagues while talking about the phase when Javed Miandad handled the reins of the team. According to him, it was a very tough phase for him personally because he was doing well under the captain of Imran Khan and suddenly a shift in captaincy was quite a difficult change. During his interview, he also spoke about how groupism, match-fixing and other controversies to a centre-stage in the dressing room and he felt like an odd man out. Shoaib Malik Hilariously Trolls Ramiz Raja as the Former Cricketer Asks him and Mohammed Hafeez to Retire, Pakistani Batsman Says ‘Let's Retire Together’.

The former Pakistan skipper also lashed out at the poor management by the PCB and said that the team was divided into two camps. Raja further explained that there were five players in each camp and he did not belong to any of them which got him a hammering. He further said the players were forced to fight for their place in the team and post this there was match-fixing which took the centre-stage. “It became almost impossible for me to concentrate and find a regular place. There were vested interests, other motives at play other than cricket,” said Raja. With this, he started giving up mentally and he did not enjoy being a part of the squad. Check out the full interview below:

In the interview, he further said that he never got full support from their playing XI as he had to make them play for the nation while he captained the side. “I was the regulator in a way. Then I had to make them play for Pakistan. They didn't want to be tutored by a regulator,” said Raja while speaking about his captaincy. Ramiz Raja played 57 Tests and 198 ODIs of the Pakistani team.