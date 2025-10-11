Pakistan are set to lock horns with South Africa in the first of what promises to be a fascinating PAK vs SA 2025 two-match Test series. After the Asia Cup 2025 heartbreak, wherein the team lost to arch-rivals three times, including the all-important final, Pakistan will now look for a change in fortunes in a different format. But the task would be far from easy as they are up against South Africa, the reigning WTC winners (World Test Championship). Shan Masood and the Pakistan National Cricket Team will need to put up a much-improved performance from the last time they were in action in the longest format, which was a two-match series against West Indies at home, one which ended in a 1-1 draw. Pakistan vs South Africa 2025: Schedule, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need To Know About PAK vs SA Test, ODI and T20I Series.

Like Pakistan, South Africa too will begin their campaign in the ICC WTC 2025-27 cycle. The Proteas had clinched a 2-0 clean sweep over Pakistan the last time these two had faced each other in Test cricket, but this time, the challenge is expected to be stiffer with the South Africa National Cricket Team having to put up with turning tracks in Pakistan. South Africa will also be without captain Temba Bavuma for the PAK vs SA 1st Test due to a calf strain.

When is PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 Match?

The Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team 1st Test 2025 is set to be played on October 12. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 and it will start at 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). PAK vs SA 2025: South Africa Captain Temba Bavuma out of Pakistan Test Series Due to Calf Strain; Quinton De Kock Reverses ODI Retirement.

What is The PAK vs SA H2H Record in Test Cricket?

Pakistan and South Africa have faced each other a total of 30 times in Test cricket. And South Africa have the advantage when it comes to head-to-head record, winning 17 out of the 30 matches played so far. Pakistan have seven wins to their name while one match was a draw.

Who Are the PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 Match Key Players?

Player Name Babar Azam Aiden Markram Sajid Khan Noman Ali Dewald Brevis

PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 Likely Playing XI

Pakistan Likely XI vs SA: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, Abrar Ahmed

South Africa Likely XI vs PAK: Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Wiaan Mulder, David Bedingham, Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Prenelan Subrayen, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada

