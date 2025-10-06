The Pakistan national cricket team will take on the visiting South Africa national cricket team in an upcoming all-format PAK vs SA 2025 tour, which will consist of two Tests, three T20 Internationals (T20Is), and three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) taking place between October 12 and November 8. This will first Test series for both Pakistan and South Africa in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. The ODIs and T20Is will kick off preparations for both teams for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 next year in India and Sri Lanka. This will also be South Africa's maiden Test series since winning the WTC 2023-25 Final and becoming champions for the first time in the format. Quinton de Kock Reverses ODI Retirement Decision, Star Wicketkeeper Named in South Africa Squad for Upcoming T20I and ODI Series Against Pakistan.

Pakistan have only named their Test squad, which Shah Masood will lead, despite poor performances in the last WTC 2023-25. On the other hand, South Africa will be captained by Aiden Markram, who will lead the Proteas in the absence of Temba Bavuma. The ODI and T20I South Africa squads will see different skippers in Matthew Breetzke and David Miller, respectively. Meanwhile, Pakistan will announce their ODI and T20I squads at a later date.

Pakistan vs South Africa 2025 Full Schedule

Date Matches Teams Venue Time in IST (Indian Standard Time) October 12 1 st Test Pakistan vs South Africa Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 10:00 AM October 20 2 nd Test Pakistan vs South Africa Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi 10:00 AM October 28 1st T20I Pakistan vs South Africa Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi 8:30 PM October 31 2nd T20I Pakistan vs South Africa Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 8:30 PM November 01 3rd T20I Pakistan vs South Africa Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 8:30 PM November 04 1st ODI Pakistan vs South Africa Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad 2:30 PM November 06 2 nd ODI Pakistan vs South Africa Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad 2:30 PM November 08 3 rd ODI Australia vs South Africa Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad 2:30 PM

Pakistan vs South Africa 2025 Venue

The upcoming all-format PAK vs SA 2025 series between Pakistan and South Africa will be hosted at different venues in Australia. The first and second Pakistan vs South Africa Tests will be played at Lahore and Rawalpindi. The first T20I will be played in Rawalpindi, while the remaining two T20Is will be held in Lahore. All three matches of the PAK vs SA ODIs will be played in Faisalabad. PAK vs SA 2025: South Africa Captain Temba Bavuma out of Pakistan Test Series Due to Calf Strain; Quinton De Kock Reverses ODI Retirement.

Pakistan vs South Africa 2025 Squads

Pakistan Test Squad: Shan Masood (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Rizwan, Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi

South Africa Test Squad: Aiden Markram (c), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj (second Test only), Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne

Pakistan T20I Squad: TBA

South Africa T20I Squad: David Miller (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Andile Simelane, Lizaad Williams

Pakistan ODI Squad: TBA

South Africa ODI Squad: Matthew Breetzke (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile

Pakistan vs South Africa 2025 Live Streaming

So far, the live streaming viewing options of the PAK vs SA 2025 all-format series are unavailable and will be updated as and when OTT platforms make information available in India.

Pakistan vs South Africa 2025 Live Telecast

Similarly, the Pakistan vs South Africa 2025 Tests, T20Is, and ODIs live telecast in India are unknown, and TV viewing options for PAK vs SA will be made available when announced.

