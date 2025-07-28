It's almost the business end of the Shpageeza Cricket League 2025. Five teams from Afghanistan: Band-E-Amir Dragons, Speenghar Tigers, Amo Sharks, Bost Defenders, and Mis-E Ainak Knights are playing two matches against each other since July 19, to determine the top two finishing sides in the group stage. After 20 group stage matches, the two top-finishing sides will be locking horns in the Afghanistan capital city of Kabul to play in the Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 final match. Shpageeza Cricket League 2025: Teams, Schedule, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need To Know About T20 Tournament in Afghanistan.

All matches, including the final of the Shpageeza Cricket League 2025, are taking place at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium, the famous venue in the Afghan capital. The Best-in-class cricketing stars, the Afghanistan national cricket team legends like Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hashmatullah Shahidi, and Azmatullah Omarzai, are fighting neck-to-neck with the youngsters, the top prospects of Afghanistan cricket, to play in the Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 final match, and win the trophy. As the 14-day tournament is nearing its end, read below to know the Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 final match date, live streaming options, venue details, and more.

When and Where is Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 Final?

The Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 final match is scheduled to be played on August 1, 2025, at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium in Kabul, Afghanistan. The Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 final match is organized to start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 Final Details

Match Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 Final Date August 1 Timings 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues Kabul International Cricket Stadium Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming)

How to Watch Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 Final Live Telecast?

Unfortunately, due to the absence of an official broadcaster, the Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 matches are not telecast live in India. So, fans will have no live telecast viewing options for the Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 final match on TV channels in India. No Manners! Son Hassan Eisakhil Smashes Father Mohammad Nabi For Massive Six During Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 (Watch Video).

How to Watch Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 Final Live Streaming?

Fans have online live streaming options of the Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 in India. So, fans can watch the Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 final match live streaming on the FanCode app and website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2025 01:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).