Although sons of famous cricketers have succeeded their father by entering the top flight of cricket and often made impact, it is a rare case that fans get to see father and son playing cricket together. A glimpse of that was spotted during Amo v Mis Ainak in Afghanistan's Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 when star all-rounder Mohammad Nabi's son Hassan Eisakhil smashed his father for a massive six. He did it as soon as Nabi joined the attack and made his intensions clear. Fans loved the face-off and made the video viral on social media.

Son Hassan Eisakhil Smashes Father Mohammad Nabi For Massive Six

