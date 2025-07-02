Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing in the India vs England 2nd Test in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025? Fans might be wondering about the pacer's absence from India's playing XI against England in the second Test of the five-match series, which starts from July 2. Jasprit Bumrah has been arguably the best bowler for India in the longest format for quite some time now and with Shubman Gill and his team needing to bounce back after a loss in Headingley, a player of the ace pacer's calibre missing out might have looked baffling. Read below to find out the reason behind Jasprit Bumrah's playing XI against India. India vs England Live Score Updates of 1st Test 2025 Day 1.

Jasprit Bumrah had made his presence felt in the IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025, picking up a five-wicket haul in the second innings of the match when India had bowled England out for 465. Jasprit Bumrah, however, went wicketless in the fourth innings of the matc,h where he gave away 57 runs in 19 overs as England chased down 371 to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. India vs England Free Live Streaming Online, 2nd Test 2025 Day 1: How To Watch IND vs ENG Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

Why is Jasprit Bumrah Not Playing in IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025?

As mentioned before, Jasprit Bumrah has been simply superb for India in Test cricket. His ability to pick up wickets at any stage of the game is indeed superb and he would be playing a crucial role if India are to do well on this tour of England. However, the reason behind Jasprit Bumrah not being in India's playing XI for the IND vs ENG 2nd Test was revealed by captain Shubman Gill at the toss. Shubman Gill said that Jasprit Bumrah was rested in a bid to manage his workload. Prior to the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series, it was made known that Jasprit Bumrah would not be playing all five Tests and fans can expect the pacer to make a comeback in the Lord's Test, the third game of the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series.

Jasprit Bumrah was replaced by Akash Deep in India's playing XI for the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025. A testament to Jasprit Bumrah's incredible form in Test cricket can be understood from the fact that he finished with 77 wickets in 15 matches in the ICC WTC (World Test Championship) 2023-25 cycle, the second-highest after Australia captain Pat Cummins, who took three wickets more.

