After opting to bat first in the four-day practice match against Leicestershire, India lost top order cheaply. Openers put on 35 before Shubman Gill (21) was dismissed. Rohit Sharma (25), Hanuma Vihari (3) and Shreyas Iyer (0) then fell in quick succession to leave India tottering at 55/4. Ravindra Jadeja then tried to stitch a partnership with former captain Virat Kohli but he was adjudged lbw on an individual score of 13. You can check the India fall of wickets videos below. How to Watch India vs Leicestershire Practice Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming online?.

Shubman Gill Wicket Video

Rohit Sharma Wicket Video

Hanuma Vihari Wicket Video

Shreyas Iyer Wicket Video

Ravindra Jadeja Wicket Video

