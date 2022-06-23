After opting to bat first in the four-day practice match against Leicestershire, India lost top order cheaply. Openers put on 35 before Shubman Gill (21) was dismissed. Rohit Sharma (25), Hanuma Vihari (3) and Shreyas Iyer (0) then fell in quick succession to leave India tottering at 55/4. Ravindra Jadeja then tried to stitch a partnership with former captain Virat Kohli but he was adjudged lbw on an individual score of 13. You can check the India fall of wickets videos below. How to Watch India vs Leicestershire Practice Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming online?.

Shubman Gill Wicket Video

☝️ | 𝐆𝐢𝐥𝐥 (𝟐𝟏) 𝐜𝐚𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐭, 𝐛𝐨𝐰𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐬. The first @BCCI wicket falls, as Gill gets a thin edge through to Pant. @w_davis44 claims the scalp. 🇮🇳 IND 40/1 𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐌: https://t.co/adbXpw0FcA 👈 🦊 #IndiaTourMatch | #LEIvIND pic.twitter.com/YtupIRIuoR — Leicestershire Foxes 🏏 (@leicsccc) June 23, 2022

Rohit Sharma Wicket Video

☝️ | Rohit (25) c Sakande, b Walker. Rohit pulls a short ball from @RomanWalker17 up into the sky, @AbiSakande is under the catch. 👐@imVkohli walks to the middle. Watch him bat. 👇 🇮🇳 IND 50/2 𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐌: https://t.co/adbXpw0FcA 👈 🦊 #IndiaTourMatch | #LEIvIND pic.twitter.com/5mxQJ5cLKK — Leicestershire Foxes 🏏 (@leicsccc) June 23, 2022

Hanuma Vihari Wicket Video

☝️ | Vihari (3) c Bates, b Walker. A second for @RomanWalker17. A flashing drive from Vihari flies straight to @SAMUELDBATES8 at first slip. 👐 Iyer joins @imVkohli. Watch them bat 👇 🇮🇳 IND 54/3 𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐌: https://t.co/adbXpw0FcA 👈 🦊 #IndiaTourMatch | #LEIvIND pic.twitter.com/XYrFA4bI1N — Leicestershire Foxes 🏏 (@leicsccc) June 23, 2022

Shreyas Iyer Wicket Video

Ravindra Jadeja Wicket Video

☝️ | Jadeja (13) lbw Walker. 3⃣ in the morning for @RomanWalker17. He pins Jadeja in front for 13. @imVkohli is unbeaten on 8. Bharat joins him. Watch them bat. 👇 🇮🇳 IND 81/5 𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐌: https://t.co/adbXpw0FcA 👈 🦊 #IndiaTourMatch | #LEIvIND pic.twitter.com/MvhcJGrtvQ — Leicestershire Foxes 🏏 (@leicsccc) June 23, 2022

