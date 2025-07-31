Why is Ben Stokes not playing in the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025? This might be a question popping up in the minds of several fans as the England National Cricket Team captain was absent from the toss for the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 in London. England hold a 2-1 series lead and a victory in the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 at The Oval will see them win the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. In this article, we shall take a look at the reason behind Ben Stokes not featuring in the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025. India vs England Live Score Updates of 5th Test 2025 Day 1: Get Toss Winner Result, Live Commentary and Full scorecard Online of IND vs ENG Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Cricket Match.

Ben Stokes has been among the top performers for the England National Cricket Team with both bat and ball in the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series. With the ball, Ben Stokes has been the best so far in terms of the number of wickets as he leads the tally with 17, in four matches. Ben Stokes also has scored 304 runs in seven innings in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, which also includes a magnificent century in the drawn IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 at Old Trafford in Manchester days ago.

Why is Ben Stokes Not Playing in IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025?

Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 as a result of a right shoulder injury. The England National Cricket Team captain has shouldered most of the bowling workload in the four Tests of the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series so far, bowling long spells with both the old and new balls. During the IND vs ENG 4th Test in Manchester, he was seen grabbing onto his right shoulder, indicating an injury and prior to the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025, he confirmed that he had a 'decent tear' in the right shoulder. ‘The Risk Was Way Too High’ Ben Stokes Opens Up on Right Shoulder Injury That Ruled Him Out of IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

While it is no secret that the England National Cricket Team would miss his services big time, Ollie Pope will be seen captaining the hosts in the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 in London. England have also included an all-rounder in Jacob Bethell among four changes to their playing XI from the IND vs ENG 4th Test in Manchester.

