Donald Trump Slams Pope Leo XIV As ‘Weak on Crime and Terrible for Foreign Policy’, Claims ‘He Wouldn’t Be in Vatican Without Me’

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium without their veteran wicketkeeper-batter, MS Dhoni. The 44-year-old has been officially ruled out of the crucial CSK vs DC Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match. You can follow Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match scorecard here.

Why is MS Dhoni Not Playing in CSK vs DC IPL 2026 Match?

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad mentioned at the toss that MS Dhoni is back at the hotel and will not play this evening in Chepauk, but assured that the former skipper will be back sooner than expected 'MS is watching from the hotel, but he hopes he will play really soon', Gaikwad stated.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Confirms MS Dhoni Misses Out

Dhoni sustained the calf strain prior to the start of the 2026 tournament and has yet to feature in the current campaign. Although recent social media footage has shown him participating in light net sessions at Chepauk, the CSK medical staff are adhering to a strict recovery programme. He has not yet been cleared for the explosive movements and quick directional changes necessary for wicketkeeping and competitive match play. Chennai Weather and Rain Forecast for CSK vs DC IPL 2026 Match.

Earlier in the day, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan recently confirmed that Dhoni is undergoing a strict rehabilitation programme and that there is no set timeline for his return.

The CSK management has opted for a cautious approach, confirming there is no fixed timeline for his return. The franchise aims to avoid rushing his recovery, targeting a potential comeback in upcoming fixtures later this month.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IPL). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 07:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).