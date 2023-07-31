India started the three-match ODI series against West Indies in a clinical fashion as they trumped the Caribbean side by five wickets. However, the hosts have bounced back in style as they secured a comfortable six-wicket win against the Men in Blue in the second ODI in Bridgetown. The West Indies bowlers were at their best and bundled out India for 181. Then skipper Shai Hope led the charge with the bat to take his side across the line. ‘Playing Virat and Rohit Would Not Have Given Us...’ Head Coach Rahul Dravid Explains Why Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Did Not Play IND vs WI 2nd ODI 2023 (Watch Video)

With the series levelled, the action will move towards the final ODI on Tuesday, August 1 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. India would look to take learnings from their loss in the previous game and put up a better showing in the upcoming clash. With the series on the line, it will be interesting to see if the team management tries different combinations to prepare for the World Cup 2023 or play with their best XI in the third ODI.

West Indies, on the other hand, would be pleased by their performance in the second ODI. They would be eager to replicate the same in the high-voltage clash. However, they need to be wary of the fact that the visitors would come hard at them and thus, Shai Hope & Co. would need to bring their A-game in the encounter on Tuesday.

IND vs WI Head-to-Head Records in ODI Cricket

India and West Indies have battled it out 141 times in ODIs, with the former having an edge with 71 victories. West Indies have won 64 matches and four matches got abandoned and two were drawn.

IND vs WI 3rd ODI 2023 Key Players

Shubman Gill

Hardik Pandya

Shai Hope

Alzarri Joseph

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2023 Mini-Battles

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will have many mini-battles in-store and fans are likely to be kept at the edge of their seats. Shai Hope vs Kuldeep Yadav could be a fascinating battle in the crunch game. Shai Hope is an amazing player of spin while Kuldeep is known to bamboozle batters with his variations. In the first ODI, the Indian spinner outclassed the West Indies captain but the second game witnessed Hope dictating terms. Thus, it is likely to be a key battle in the forthcoming encounter.

IND vs WI 3rd ODI 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2023 will take place on Tuesday, August 1 at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. The match will begin at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

IND vs WI 3rd ODI 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

DD Sports is the official broadcast partner of the India vs West Indies ODI series in India and hence, the live telecast of the final match of the series will be available on the DD Sports channel. The fans in India can live stream the series decider on the FanCode app and website. In addition to FanCode, JioCinema will also provide live streaming of the match. Rohit Sharma Beats Yuzvendra Chahal All in Fun As Virat Kohli, Jaydev Unadkat Enjoy During IND vs WI 2nd ODI 2023 (Watch Video)

IND vs WI 3rd ODI 2023 Likely Playing XIs:

India Likely XI: Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies Likely XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (c & wk), Keacy Carty, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales

