An artist named Shintu Mourya recently made a shadow art of Virat Kohli. Shintu took to his Instagram handle to share the video of the shadow portrait of the star cricketer. The artist is seen making shadow art using matchboxes and wooden sticks. It took Shintu three days to complete the shadow portrait. He is seen assembling the wooden sticks and the matchboxes with glue in the video. Watch the viral video here. Virat Kohli Wins Hearts, Wears Bracelet Gifted by Young Fan on Sidelines of India vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2023 in Barbados (Watch Viral Video).

Shadow Portrait of Virat Kohli:

