Virat Kohli is a fan favourite in almost every part of the cricket world and on Saturday, it was again on show with the former Indian captain's sweet gesture winning hearts all over. The star Indian batter walked up to the fans to meet and click pictures with them when one young girl gifted a bracelet to him, that she had made by herself. And Kohli not only accepted the gift with happiness but also wore it in front of her, making her day! Apart from Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav also spent some time with the fans. India lost the second ODI to West Indies by five wickets. Virat Kohli Carries Drinks for Teammates During IND vs WI 2nd ODI 2023, Video Goes Viral.

Virat Kohli Wears Bracelet Gifted by Fan

Fan gestures like these 🤗 Autographs and selfies ft. #TeamIndia Captain @ImRo45, @imVkohli & @surya_14kumar ✍️ Cricket fans here in Barbados also gifted a bracelet made for Virat Kohli 👌👌#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/Qi551VYfs4 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 30, 2023

