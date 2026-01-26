1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to face Mumbai Indians (MI) today, 26 January, in a pivotal Match 16 of the 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL). The encounter, held at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, carries significant weight for the playoff race. While RCB sit comfortably at the top of the table with 10 points, Mumbai Indians are fighting to snap a three-match losing streak and keep their title defence alive. Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Points Table and Team Standings.

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST (2:00 pm GMT). Following the conclusion of the Navi Mumbai leg earlier this month, the tournament has shifted entirely to Vadodara for the second half of the league stage and the playoffs.

Where to Watch WPL 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians

Fans can follow the action across various platforms depending on their region. In India, the Star Sports Network holds the exclusive television rights, while digital streaming has moved to the integrated JioHotstar platform. TATA Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Updates.

WPL 2026 RCB-W vs MI-W Match Facts

Region TV Channel Live Stream India Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 (and HD) JioHotstar (App & Website) United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket Sky Go / NOW Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports USA & Canada Willow TV Willow TV App South Africa SuperSport DStv Stream

Smriti Mandhana’s RCB have been the dominant force this season, having already secured a playoff berth. A victory tonight would virtually guarantee them a direct spot in the final on 5 February. Mandhana remains a key figure for Bengaluru, currently challenging for the Orange Cap with 230 runs. WPL 2026: RCB Women Players Lauren Bell and Grace Harris Spotted Jogging on Vasna Road in Vadodara, Video Goes Viral.

In contrast, Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians find themselves in fourth place with only 4 points. After suffering three consecutive defeats, including a recent loss to Delhi Capitals, the defending champions must win their remaining fixtures to ensure they finish in the top three and reach the Eliminator.

The Kotambi Stadium has generally favoured bowlers during this leg of the tournament. Apart from a high-scoring opener in Vadodara, most matches have seen totals around the 140–150 mark. Spinners are expected to play a major role as the surface slows down in the middle overs.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (WPL). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2026 03:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).