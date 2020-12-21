Former Chennai Super Kings pacer Yo Mahesh announced retirement from all forms of cricket on the eve of his 33rd birthday on Monday (December 21, 2020). The right-arm pacer was the part of the Indian Under-19 squad which reached the finals of 2006 U-19 World Cup. He went on to represent Tamil Nadu in 50 first-class matches, 61 List A and 46 T20s, enjoying reasonable success. Mahesh also plied his trade in Indian Premier League (IPL) where he represented Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), scalping 21 wickets in 18 outings. While making the major announcement, Mahesh shared a heartfelt note on Twitter. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Murali Vijay Pulls Out of the Tournament.

"At the outset, thanks to BCCI for the opportunity to represent India at the Under-19 level and the India A level. It's been an honour and with utmost pride I call it the highest point in my career," Yo Mahesh said in his statement on the micro-blogging website.

"To my two IPL franchises, DD and CSK, for having faith in me to represent them and for giving me an opportunity to share the dressing room with the legends of the game. The last five years have been injury-ridden but I am grateful to India Cements for being solid and having my back. I would like to thank my state cricket Tamil Nadu Cricket Association for nurturing me from the age of 14 and finishing with 12 years of first-class cricket," the statement read further. Parthiv Patel Announces Retirement.

As Yo Mahesh bid farewell to the gentleman's game, his former teammate Dinesh Karthik wished him for his future. "Good luck to all your future endeavours yomi. I'm sure you'll do fabulous in anything you choose," the former KKR skipper tweeted.

Good luck to all your future endeavours yomi. I'm sure you'll do fabulous in anything you choose https://t.co/uKtL9CtWZJ — DK (@DineshKarthik) December 20, 2020

While Mahesh was the cornerstone of Tamil Nadu's bowling line-up for many years, he couldn't make much impact in IPL. He played his last game in the tournament back in 2012 for MS Dhoni's CSK.

