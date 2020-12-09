Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday (December 9, 2020). The Gujarat-born cricketer took to his social media to confirm the news to his fans. The 35-year-old played in 25 Tests, 38 ODIs and two T20Is for India, scoring over 1700 runs combined in all three formats. In domestic cricket, he played for Gujarat, leading them to a maiden Ranji Trophy title.

‘On this day I pause to assess how far I have come, the biggest wish I have is for my father to have been standing beside me, at the closure of my journey as a cricket player as he has thru most of my life and career’ Parthiv Patel wrote while announcing his retirement.

Following the news, fans and several cricketers including Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Parthiv Patel on his career and wished the former wicket-keeper good luck in his next journey. The 35-year-old cricketer led Gujarat in the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy season, guiding the team to their first-ever triumph in the domestic competition.

Congratulations on a wonderful career, Parthiv! Your never say never attitude is something that has always stood out for me and I still remember the gutsy innings you played against Pakistan at Rawalpindi as an opener. All the very best for your future endeavours my friend. pic.twitter.com/iuWhcvjv68 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 9, 2020

Congratulations #ParthivPatel on a very good career. Your determination to continue to work hard and dream big despite many challenges was fantastic and I wish the best for you in the future. Happy retirement Nikke ! pic.twitter.com/P0d4E0WjDk — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 9, 2020

Parthiv Patel announces his retirement from all cricket. 👕 25 Tests, 38 ODIs, two T20Is 🏏 1706 runs 🧤 93 catches, 19 stumpings He remains the youngest wicket-keeper to play Test cricket, having made his debut at 17 years and 152 days ⭐ pic.twitter.com/O5i8FeRUiW — ICC (@ICC) December 9, 2020

Congratulations for your Wonderful Career.. Wish u had great future Ahead...#ParthivPatel pic.twitter.com/eB9Wz5APLC — Amarttya Satapathy (@amarttya_ps) December 9, 2020

Thank You For The Memories 💙#ParthivPatel @parthiv9 pic.twitter.com/HhVvDe0C45 — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) December 9, 2020

Parthiv Patel retires. In a team full of mega stars he made a deep niche for himself as a very dependable and pugnacious opener. Hats off to the pocket dynamo @parthiv9 on an outstanding career innings. Looking forward to your second innings in commentary 😊#parthivpatel pic.twitter.com/VoExmlxVzR — Chowdhuryji- Naam Kaafi Hai (@Ram76965605) December 9, 2020

Parthiv Patel made his debut for the Indian national team in 2002 England at Trent Bridge at 17 years and 153 days to become Test Cricket's youngest wicketkeeper. The Gujarat born cricketer replaced injured Ajay Ratra in the game thus breaking the record previously held by Pakistan's Hanif Mohammed (17 years and 300 days).

Parthiv Patel made his ODI debut against New Zealand in January 2003. He was also selected in the Indian squad for the 2003 Cricket World Cup. He has been a regular feature in the Indian Premier League playing for the likes of Deccan Chargers, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians - winning the tile with them on two occasions.

