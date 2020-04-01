Yuvraj Singh Responds to Trolls Targeting Him for Supporting Shahid Afridi, Says ‘Will Always Stand for Humanity’

File Photo of Yuvraj Singh (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has been facing a lot of backlash from fans for joining hands with Shahid Afridi to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. The southpaw finally reacted towards the criticism and gave a befitting reply to the trolls. Taking to his official Twitter account, the 2011-World Cup winner said that “things were blown out of proportion” while he was trying to lend his support for the noble cause. Yuvraj also said that his intention was not to hurt anyone’s sentiments and he’s a proud Indian who will always stand for humanity. Yuvraj Singh Stands with Shahid Afridi in Fight Against COVID-19 Outbreak, Watch Video.

“I really don’t understand how a msg to help the most vulnerable gets blown out of proportion! All I tried to achieve via that msg was to help ppl in our respective countries by providing healthcare, my intention was not to hurt anyone’s feelings. I’m an Indian and I will always bleed blue and will always stand for humanity. Jai Hind,” wrote the 38-year old on the micro-blogging website.

View Tweet:

In order to combat the coronavirus crisis, Afridi urged people to donate funds to his foundation in order to help the poor and needy people fight against the global health scare. Along with Yuvraj, Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also urged people to donate in Afridi’s foundation. The Pakistani cricketer was also overwhelmed by Yuvi and Bhajji’s support and he expressed gratitude towards them.

Yuvraj Supports Afridi!!

These are testing times, it’s time to lookout for each other specially the ones who are lesser fortunate. Lets do our bit, I am supporting @SAfridiOfficial & @SAFoundationN in this noble initiative of covid19. Pls donate on https://t.co/yHtpolQbMx #StayHome @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/HfKPABZ6Wh — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 31, 2020

Yuvraj brought curtains to his illustrious career in August 2019. Since then, he was seen in action in the Global Canada T20 and T10 league. He was also the part of Indian Legends in the Road Safety World Series which was also called off amid the pandemic threat.