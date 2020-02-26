Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed Hilariously Recreate Scene from Bollywood Movie Dhol in This TikTok Video

Yuzvendra Chahal TikTok Video (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, February 26: Yuzvendra Chahal shared a TikTok video on his Twitter handle in which he was seen enacting a scene from a popular Bollywood film. The three players can be seen enacting a scene from the movie 'Dhol.'"We are back @ImRo45 @imK_Ahmed13," said Chahal in the caption to the video tagging Rohit and Khaleel. Yuzvendra Chahal Displays Crazy Dance Moves With Two Girls in This Viral TikTok Video.

While Chahal and Khaleel are yet to break into the Indian Test team, opener Rohit, who is also vice-captain of the Indian limited-overs squad, was ruled out due to a calf injury that he suffered during the fifth T20I against New Zealand earlier in the month. In his absence, Prithvi Shaw has been selected as Mayank Agarwal's opening partner for the two-Test series.

Watch Video:

India suffered a 10-wicket hiding at the hands of New Zealand in the first Test that was held in Wellington. India are the number one ranked team on the World Test Championships while New Zealand are ranked sixth but the gap is much closer in the Test rankings. India are ranked top of the table in the rankings with 120 rating points while New Zealand are fourth with 105.