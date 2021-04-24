Pakistan eye redemption as they take on Zimbabwe in the third and final T20I of the series at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday (April 25). Having lost the second T20I by 19 runs, Pakistan’s morale would have been down, but they must back themselves to bounce back emphatically. It would be a test of character for Mohammad Hafeez, skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan as losing a series against Zimbabwe wouldn’t be great. On the other hand, Brendan Taylor’s men must be on cloud nine but thrashing the Men in Green again would be a daunting task. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for ZIM vs PAK clash. Shoaib Malik Hits Out At Misbah-Ul-Haq And Pakistan Team Management After Batting Collapse Against Zimbabwe.

Coming to the second T20I, Pakistan dominated the initial half of the game, restricting Zimbabwe to 118/9 in the first innings. With Babar Azam’s men having a 1-0 lead, a win in this contest would have sealed the series for them. However, that didn’t happen as Pakistan lost regular wickets while chasing a paltry total. Skipper Babar Azam top-scored with 41 while youngster Danish Aziz 22. As a result, the visitors got bundled out for 99 and suffered a 19-run loss. Ahead of the final T20I, let’s look at the ideal fantasy side.

PAK vs ZIM, 3rd T20I, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keeper – Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) and Breandan Taylor (ZIM) must be your keepers.

PAK vs ZIM, 3rd T20I, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Tinashe Kamunhukamwe (ZIM), Babar Azam (PAK) and Haider Ali (PAK) must be your batsmen.

PAK vs ZIM, 3rd T20I, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Sean Williams (ZIM) and Mohammed Hafeez (PAK) must be your all-rounders.

PAK vs ZIM, 3rd T20I, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Haris Rauf(ZIM), Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM), Shaheen Afridi (PAK) and Usman Qadir (PAK) must be your bowlers.

PAK vs ZIM, 3rd T20I, Dream11 Team Prediction: Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Breandan Taylor (ZIM), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe (ZIM), Babar Azam (PAK), Haider Ali (PAK), Sean Williams (ZIM), Mohammed Hafeez (PAK), Haris Rauf(ZIM), Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Usman Qadir (PAK)

Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM) can occupy the vice-captain slot.

