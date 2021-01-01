Six decades after their last appearance in F1, Aston Martin on New Year’s Day 2021, announced that they will be competing in Formula 1 from the 2021 season onwards. Multi-time world champions, Sevastian Vettel, will race for the new Aston Martin F1 team alongside Lance Stroll. The British car manufacturers have enjoyed great success in sportscar racing in recent times, registering multiple class victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Sebastian Vettel, 4-Time Formula 1 Champion, Signs With Racing Point for Next Season.

Aston Martin last competed in F1 in 1960 and will be returning in 2021, replacing the current Racing Point team. The British marquee will make their comeback on March 21, 2021, in Australia with the new team revealing their car and livery in February.

Introducing the Aston Martin Formula 1 Team. 61 years after we last competed in @F1, Aston Martin is back on the grid in 2021. Follow @AstonMartinF1 to stay up to date with the action this year.#AstonMartinF1 pic.twitter.com/PWzsApWjXM — Aston Martin (@astonmartin) January 1, 2021

'Formula 1 is a hugely powerful platform that will play a key part in the overall Aston Martin strategy as we seek to take the company forward. It is a truly global sport with a huge audience that we believe can help reignite the brand and further increase its desirability all over the world,’ said Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin Executive Chairman.

‘This is a brand that has already had huge success in top-level international motorsport such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans – and now we have an opportunity to write a new page in the history books. That’s a hugely exciting prospect for anyone who is a lover of the Aston Martin brand, for fans of Formula 1 and the sport itself,’ he added.

Aston Martin’s first experience of F1 was disappointing as the British car manufacturers participated between 1959 and 1960 season, failing to win any points. But with former World champion Sevastian Vettel and multiple Grand Prix podium finisher Lance Stroll in their ranks, Aston Martin will have high hopes on their return.

