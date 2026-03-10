Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team: Cricket fans in India preparing for the opening One-Day International between Pakistan and Bangladesh on Wednesday, 11 March 2026, will need to turn to digital platforms to catch the live action. While the series features a high-profile subcontinental rivalry, there is currently no television broadcast scheduled for the Indian market, making live streaming the exclusive way to follow the tour. Dhaka Weather and Rain Forecast for Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI 2026.
The three-match series, held entirely at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, serves as a vital preparation phase for both nations as they reset their combinations following the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2026 and look ahead to the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Where to Watch PAK vs BAN Live Streaming in India
For viewers in India, the FanCode app and website have secured the exclusive digital rights for the Pakistan tour of Bangladesh 2026. Fans can access the matches via:
-
Match/Series Pass: FanCode typically offers a "Tour Pass" specifically for this series, allowing users to pay a one-time fee rather than a full monthly subscription.
-
Subscription: Existing FanCode monthly or annual subscribers will have seamless access to all three ODIs.
There is no linear television telecast available on major Indian sports networks like Star Sports, Sony Sports for this specific bilateral series. BAN vs PAK 2026: Babar Azam Dropped As PCB Announces Shaheen Afridi-Led Squad For Upcoming ODI Series in Bangladesh.
PAK vs BAN Global Broadcast Partners
For fans residing outside of India, the broadcast landscape varies:
-
Pakistan: PTV Sports and A Sports (TV); Tapmad, Tamasha, and Myco (Digital).
-
Bangladesh: T Sports and Nagorik TV (TV); Toffee and Rabbithole (Digital).
-
UK: Sky Sports Cricket.
-
North America: Willow TV.
PAK vs BAN Match Timings and Schedule
All three fixtures are scheduled as day-night encounters. For the Indian audience, the matches will commence at 1:45 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 1:15 PM IST.
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|1st ODI
|Wednesday, 11 March
|Mirpur, Dhaka
|1:45 PM
|2nd ODI
|Friday, 13 March
|Mirpur, Dhaka
|1:45 PM
|3rd ODI
|Sunday, 15 March
|Mirpur, Dhaka
|1:45 PM
Series Context and Key Players
The series marks a bold new direction for Pakistan under the captaincy of pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi. The squad features several prominent changes, most notably the absence of former captain Babar Azam, who was rested for this tour. Pakistan is expected to hand debuts to young talents such as Sahibzada Farhan and Maaz Sadaqat, both of whom performed impressively in domestic circuits and the recent T20 World Cup.
Bangladesh, led by all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, enters the series with a balanced side featuring experienced campaigners like Litton Das and Mustafizur Rahman. The "Tigers" have historically been formidable at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, where the spin-friendly conditions often play into their hands.
