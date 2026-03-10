Cricket fans and officials are closely monitoring the skies over Mirpur as Bangladesh prepares to host Pakistan for the first One-Day International (ODI) of a three-match series on Wednesday, 11 March 2026. While both teams have expressed readiness for the contest, the local weather forecast suggests that rain could potentially disrupt play.

The match, scheduled to begin at 1:15 PM local time at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, marks the start of a significant bilateral tour. However, meteorologists have indicated a variable weather pattern for the day, with a notable chance of thunderstorms. Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI Series 2026 Schedule.

Dhaka Weather and Rain Forecast, March 11

According to the latest forecasts for Dhaka, Wednesday is expected to see a high temperature of 32°C and a low of 22°C. Daytime conditions are described as having "scattered thunderstorms" with a 60% chance of rain.

Humidity is expected to hover around 59%, which may impact the players' physical endurance and affect the movement of the ball. The wind is predicted to be relatively light, coming from the southwest at approximately 6 mph. While the evening forecast looks more promising with "clear" conditions and the rain probability dropping to 20%, the initial afternoon sessions remain the most vulnerable to weather delays.

Dhaka Weather Forecast Live

The series is a day-night affair, and the ground staff in Mirpur are traditionally well-equipped to handle tropical showers. The Sher-e-Bangla Stadium features an efficient drainage system, but a prolonged downpour during the first innings could lead to a reduced-overs contest. BAN vs PAK 2026: Babar Azam Dropped As PCB Announces Shaheen Afridi-Led Squad For Upcoming ODI Series in Bangladesh.

Pakistan enters the series as the statistical favourite, having arrived in Dhaka on 8 March for practice sessions. Led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, the visitors are testing a youthful top order, with Sahibzada Farhan and Maaz Sadaqat expected to debut. Bangladesh, led by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, will be looking to capitalise on home-ground advantage and familiar turning pitches.

A Busy 2026 Calendar

This tour is a crucial component of the ICC international cricket calendar for 2026, serving as preparation for upcoming global tournaments. Following the conclusion of the ODI series on 15 March, Pakistan is scheduled to return to Bangladesh in May for two Test matches, which will form part of the 2025–2027 ICC World Test Championship.

Should the rain prevent play on Wednesday, there is currently no official reserve day scheduled for the first ODI. Points for the series would be shared in the event of a washout, placing even greater emphasis on the remaining fixtures on 13 and 15 March.

