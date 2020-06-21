A father’s love and support are always constant no matter what the situation or time is. Father’s Day is observed on the third Sunday of June every year. This year June 21 is being celebrated as the Father’s Day to commemorate and thank father around the world for their efforts, endless love and contribution in raising their children and also making this world better place with their love. As the world unites in wishing their fathers and praying for their well-being on this special day, many from the sporting universe, including Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya and Babar Azam, also took to social media to wish their fathers and thank them for their support through all these years. Father's Day 2020: These 10 Photos of Rohit Sharma With Daughter Samaira Are Proof That Hitman Is One Adorable Dad.

Sachin recalled the invaluable advice his father had given, one that stays with him till today while Hardik Pandya reminded everyone how time changes but a father's love and support remains constant. The 26-year-old all-rounder vowed to do whatever he can to keep his father smiling.

Sachin Tendulkar Remembers His Father's Invaluable Advice

I shall always remember your invaluable advice to "Strive to be a good person first". Thank you for everything. #HappyFathersDay! pic.twitter.com/QE9LPgkapV — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 21, 2020

Hardik Pandya Vows to do Everything to Keep His Father Smiling

India white-ball cricket captain Rohit Sharma recalled his first Father's Day with his father while cricketer-turned Gautam Gambhir paid tribute to late Arun Jaitley, who was a fatherly figure to many cricketers in Delhi during his tenure as the president of the Delhi Cricket Association.

Rohit Sharma Recalls His First Father's Day

Happy Father’s Day. My first 🦸‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/axxn8eS04P — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 21, 2020

Gautam Gambhir Pays Tribute to Fatherly Figure Late Arun Jaitley

A man who guided all of us like a father! There can never be anyone like him! #ArunJaitley https://t.co/0mvL3PPlOf — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 21, 2020

Pakistan white-ball cricket captain recalled how his father took him to matches and stood in the heat, rain and cold to watch his son bat. Yet despite his struggles, he ensured his son's dreams and aspirations were fulfilled.

Babar Azam Recalls How His Father Struggled But Ensured Son's Dream was Fulfilled

According to legend Father’s Day was first introduced in the United States by Sonora Smart Dodd – daughter of an American Civil War veteran William Jackson — in 1910. Sonora wanted to honour her father and offer her gratitude for everything he had done for her and since the third Sunday of every June has been observed as Father’s Day in most parts of the world.

