AC Milan will take on Fiorentina in the latest round of Serie A 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the San Siro on November 29, 2020 (Sunday). Both teams are on the opposite ends of the points table as Milan occupy the top spot while Fiorentina are closer to relegation. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of AC Milan vs Fiorentina clash in Serie A can scroll down below for more details. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Injury Update: AC Milan Striker Forced off Against Napoli Due to Muscular Problem.

AC Milan are currently at the top of the Serie A table and have a great opportunity to extend their lead as rivals Juventus dropped points. The Rossoneri will be without star man Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the Swede picked up an injury in the last game. Meanwhile, new Fiorentina manager Prandelli would hope that Frenchman Franck Ribery will be fit enough to start the game.

When is AC Milan vs Fiorentina, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

AC Milan vs Fiorentina match in Serie A 2020-21 will be played at the San Siro Stadium on November 29 (Sunday). The match is set to begin at 07:30 apm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of AC Milan vs Fiorentina, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can live telecast the AC Milan vs Fiorentina clash on Sony Ten channels. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Serie A 2020-21 in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to catch the live-action of AC Milan vs Fiorentina match.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of AC Milan vs Fiorentina, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also catch the live action of matches online. SonyLiv, the OTT Sony Network, will be live streaming the game online for fans in India. So fans can tune into SonyLiv App or website to catch the live-action of the AC Milan vs Fiorentina football match.

