Serie A leaders AC Milan will aim to add to their points tally and increase their gap with second-placed Inter when they face Genoa on Saturday, April 16. The match would be played at San Siro and is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Stefano Pioli's side have dropped points in their last two matches, drawing against Bologna and Torino and they will aim to clinch a victory in this game as the title race is slowly heating up and the season is drawing to a close. Genoa on the other hand, are in the relegation zone with 22 points from 32 games. Barcelona 2-3 Eintracht Frankfurt, Europa League 2021-22: Barca Knocked Out After Defeat at Camp Nou (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

They are entering this clash with two back-to-back defeats and would need to stitch up a win in this match in order to keep their hopes alive of coming out of the drop zone. In terms of head-to-head records, AC Milan have a lead with 18 wins out of a total 30 matches played against Genoa. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the game.

When is AC Milan vs Genoa, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The AC Milan vs Genoa match in Serie A 2021-22 will be played at the San Siro in Milan. The game will be held on April 16, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of AC Milan vs Genoa, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the AC Milan vs Genoa match live on Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2021-22 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of AC Milan vs Genoa, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the AC Milan vs Genoa match on the Voot Select app. JioTv would also provide live streaming of the match.

