In a top-of-the-table clash, arch rivals Inter Milan and AC Milan face off against each other in the latest round of Serie A 2022-23 fixtures. The clash will be played at the San Siro Stadium on September 03, 2022 (Saturday) as both teams aim. Meanwhile, fans searching for AC Milan vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2022-23 live streaming details can scroll down below. Deadline Day 2022: Major Transfers Across Top Five Leagues on Final Day of Summer Window.

Inter Milan have made a great start to their season with three wins in four games and can move to the top of the table with a win in this clash. Meanwhile, AC Milan are unbeaten after four games and could also go to the summit of the table with a victory in this fixture.

When is AC Milan vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

AC Milan vs Inter Milan match in Serie A 2022-23 will be played at San Siro in Milan. The game will be held on September 03, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of AC Milan vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the AC Milan vs Inter Milan match live on Sports 18 SD/HD channels as Viacom18 are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2022-23 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of AC Milan vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match?

The AC Milan vs Inter Milan will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the AC Milan vs Inter Milan match on the Voot Select app. JioTv will also provide live streaming of the match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2022 08:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).