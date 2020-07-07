AC Milan (MIL) will host table-toppers Juventus (JUV) in the latest round of Serie A fixtures. MIL vs JUV match will be played at the San Siro stadium on July 7, 2020 (late Tuesday night). A win will do well for Milan in their quest for Europa League qualification but it will not be an easy task against the defending champions. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 fantasy team for AC Milan vs Juventus can scroll down below. Cristiano Ronaldo Enjoys 'Pool Time' With His Kids after Sending Juventus Seven-Point Clear on Top of Serie A (See Pic).

AC Milan are unbeaten since the league’s restart and already have had a big say in the title race as they defeated Lazio 3-0 in the last fixtures. And the Rossoneri’s will look to turn into giant killers once again as they take on the league leaders but will be without the services of Samu Castillejo, Mateo Musacchio and Leo Duarte, who are expected to miss due to injury. Cristiano Ronaldo Has a Bizarre Reaction After a Conversation with Maurizio Sarri During Juventus vs Torino Goes Viral.

Meanwhile, Juventus will be looking to move further clear of second-placed Lazio and take a huge lead at the top of the points table. The Old Lady’s three defeats this term have come on the road and with Milan in good form, the defending champs will be tested to the limit in tonight’s match.

AC Milan vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wojciech Szczesny (JUV), Theo Hernandez (MIL), Juan Cuadrado (JUV), Matthijs De Ligt (JUV), Lucas Paqueta (MIL), Kessie (MIL), Giovanni Bonaventura (MIL), Douglas Costa (JUV), Adrien Rabiot (JUV), Ante Rebic (MIL) and Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV).

Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV) can be named as your captain while Ante Rebic (MIL) should be picked as the deputy captain.

