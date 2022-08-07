Manchester United were handed a shock 1-2 defeat at the hands of Brighton in their first match of the Premier League. Pascal Grob scored two goals in the first half and despite Manchester United pulling one back through a goal in the last half, it was not enough. With this, Brighton have notched up their first win at Old Trafford. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here.

Manchester United 1-2 Brighton:

FULL-TIME Man Utd 1-2 Brighton A famous win for Brighton who claim their first victory at Old Trafford, after netting twice in the opening half#MUNBHA pic.twitter.com/RNOFgbpjXu — Premier League (@premierleague) August 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)