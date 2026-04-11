Saudi Pro League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Detail: Al-Nassr travel to Najran to face Al Okhdood tonight in a crucial Saudi Pro League 2025–26 encounter at the Prince Hathloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium. Scheduled for a late-night kick-off, the Al-Okhdood vs Al-Nassr fixture sees the league leaders aiming to extend their impressive winning streak against a side fighting to avoid relegation. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Al-Okhdood vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match?

Al-Okhdood vs Al-Nassr, Kick-off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on 11 April.

Venue: Prince Hathloul Bin Abdulaziz Sport City Stadium in Najran

Time: 11:30 PM IST How to Watch Al-Okhdood vs Al-Nassr, Live Streaming and Telecast in India Fans in India have only one option to follow the Saudi Pro League action live: Digital Streaming: The match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website. Tata Play Users: Subscribers can also access the match via the dedicated FanCode Sports channel (Channel 475) on their set-top boxes. TV Telecast: Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the Al-Okhdood vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Cristiano Ronaldo Acquires Stake in Saudi-Owned Spanish Club Almeria .



Match Fact

Detail Information Match Al Okhdood vs Al-Nassr Tournament Saudi Pro League 2025–26 Date & Time Saturday, 11 April 2026, 11:30 PM IST Venue Prince Hathloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium, Najran Live Stream (India) FanCode TV Channel (India) FanCode Sports (Tata Play) Live Stream (Global) DAZN

Match Preview

Al-Nassr enter this fixture as heavy favourites, arriving on the back of a dominant 5-2 victory over Al Najma. Spearheaded by Cristiano Ronaldo, the Riyadh-based club is currently enjoying a 15-match winning streak across all competitions and will look to further consolidate their position at the top of the table.

Conversely, Al Okhdood face a monumental challenge. Currently occupying a spot in the relegation zone, the hosts are desperate to accumulate points to secure their top-flight survival. They will rely on a compact defensive strategy to frustrate Al-Nassr's prolific attacking lineup in front of their home supporters.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 08:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).