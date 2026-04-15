Al-Nassr host Al-Ettifaq at Alawwal Park, aiming to solidify their position at the summit of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26. The league leaders enter the fixture on a record-winning streak, managed by Jorge Jesus. With Al-Hilal trailing by five points, Al-Nassr cannot afford a slip-up in these final stages. A victory tonight would bring the Riyadh giants one step closer to securing a historic domestic crown. Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr Come Together for LEGO’s Viral FIFA World Cup 2026 Campaign.

However, fans, as usual, are eager to know if Cristiano Ronaldo will feature for Al-Nassr in the line-up.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to lead the Al-Nassr attack at Alawwal Park. The Portuguese captain, who recently recovered from a hamstring injury, has been in clinical form, scoring three goals in his last two outings to take his season tally to 24 league goals.

Al-Nassr, alongside Ronaldo’s confirmed fitness, welcomes back Spanish defender Inigo Martinez from injury. 'Cristiano Ronaldo Not Obsessed with 1,000-Goal Milestone', Portugal Coach Roberto Martinez.

League leaders currently hold a five-point lead over second-placed Al-Hilal with six matches remaining. A victory this evening would maintain their momentum in pursuit of a first league title in seven years.

Despite the gap in the table, Al-Ettifaq remains a potential threat, having secured a -2-2 draw in the reverse fixture last December

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 03:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).