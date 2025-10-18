Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are preparing to face Al Fateh in their next match in the ongoing Saudi Pro League 2025-26 season. Al-Nassr are the league leaders and have won all four of their games, scoring 14 goals and conceding only one. Under Jorge Jesus, Al-Nassr has found its rhythm across all competitions. Al-Nassr does have a fantastic record against Al Fateh. Last season, the Saudi Pro League giants won once and lost the other league game against them. 'You're Not Strong...' Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Shaking Hands With Journalist Following Al-Nassr's Win Against Al-Ittihad in Saudi Pro League 2025-26 (Watch Video).

Al Fateh, on the other hand, is yet to win a match this season. In four league matches, Al Fateh have drawn once and lost the rest of the games. They are currently in the relegation zone with just one point to their name in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 standings. In their upcoming fixture, Al Fateh will look to turn the tables against the league leaders. Meanwhile, fans can check about Cristiano Ronaldo's availability in the Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh Saudi Pro League 2025–26 Match?

Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo will be in action for Al-Nassr in their Saudi Pro League 2025-26 clash against Al Fateh. The Portugal legend is having a brilliant run in the ongoing Saudi Pro League season. Ronaldo has found the net four times, and he will be keen to see his name on the score sheet once again and lead his side to a win against Al Fateh. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Billionaire in Football Thanks to Lucrative Contract With Al-Nassr: Report.

Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Picture Ahead of Al Fateh Clash

Ronaldo earlier had received the Golden Boot award for finishing as the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 season. The legendary forward had netted 25 goals in the Saudi Pro League last season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2025 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).