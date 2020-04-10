Angry Lionel Messi Calls Out False Reports Claiming His Transfer to Inter Milan and Putting Money for Ronaldinho's Bail

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi has been furious and lashed out at the media houses for carrying a couple of reports. For a couple of days now, there have been rumours of Lionel Messi joining Inter Milan as the Serie A club is quite keen on having him on board. Also, the reports further claimed that Lionel Messi had put money to bail out former Barcelona legend Ronaldinho. Now, these two reports surely did not go down well with Messi and the Argentine took to social media to clarify that the news circulated in the media are false. Lionel Messi Quitting Barcelona Would be no Drama For La Liga Claims President Javier Tebas.

Messi took to social media and posted the news on his Instagram story. “#FakeNews'"and "Lie 1: Messi to Inter, Lie 2: Messi gave money to Ronaldinho in jail," he wrote on Instagram. He then added another sentence, which translates as: "What they said about Newell's Old Boys a few weeks ago is also false, thank God no one believed them..." Check out the screenshot of Messi's Instagram story below:

Lionel Messi's Instagram story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Earlier it was Massimo Moratti, President of Inter Milan claimed that getting Lionel Messi on board is not a distant dream. He told Radio Rai, “I don’t think it’s a forbidden dream at all. Maybe it wasn’t even before this misfortune [the coronavirus lockdown]. Messi is at the end of his contract and it would certainly be attempted to bring him home. I don’t know if this situation will change anything, but I think we will see strange things at the end of the year.”