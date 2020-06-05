Antoine Griezmann Transfer News: Barcelona Star Eyes MLS Move in Future

Antoine Griezmann (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Barcelona, June 5: Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann expressed his desire to play in the United States' Major League Soccer (MLS) if opportunity arises in the future. Big-name European stars in the past have joined teams in the MLS during the fag end of their careers. David Beckham, Thierry Henry, Wayne Rooney, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Bastian Schweinsteiger are few serial winners who graced the football league in the USA. Lionel Messi Puts Exit Rumours to Rest, Chooses to Stay at Barcelona This Summer.

Griezmann, however, reiterated his desire to win top honours with Barcelona and also with his national team France before he can think about moving away from European club football. Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Other Barcelona Footballers Arrive for Coronavirus Tests Ahead of Training Return.

"Winning LaLiga and the Champions League with Barca would be a dream, and also my objective," Griezmann told the Los Angeles Times.

"After that winning whatever comes. There's another World Cup so the World Cup in Qatar. And after that MLS.

"I don't know with which team, but I really want to play there. For me it's an objective to end my career in the United States with the possibility of playing well and being a big part of the team and fighting for a title."

Griezmann is set to be part of the Barcelona team that will travel to Mallorca in their first match of the revamped fixtures list since coronavirus pandemic halted all football in the country in March.

Barcelona remain at the top of the LaLiga table with 58 points from 28 games. Real Madrid and Sevilla complete the top three with 56 and 47 points respectively.