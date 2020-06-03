Lionel Messi Puts Exit Rumours to Rest, Chooses to Stay at Barcelona This Summer

Lionel Messi Back in Training (Photo Credits: Instagram/Leo Messi)

For a while now there have been rumours of Lionel Messi quitting Barcelona due to several issues with the team management. However, the six-time Ballon d’Or has put the rumours to rest by staying with the Catalan Giants. There was a clause which stated that Lionel Messi could leave Barcelona on a free transfer if he notified the Catalan Giants before May 20, 2020. The contract with Messi has come to an end and now there have been rumours that the 32-year-old could be offered a lifetime contract at Blaugrana. Lionel Messi Latest Transfer Update: From Juventus to Manchester City, Barcelona Superstar Could Join These Clubs Next Season.

Messi signed a four-year contract way back in 2017 which will be ending in 2021. However, as per the Sport, the clause expired on May 30. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is set to remain at the club for at least one more season. Needless to say that the fans of the Catalan Giants are quite happy with the same. For a while now, there have been rumours of Messi getting an offer from various clubs including Manchester United, Juventus, Manchester City. A few months ago, Lionel Messi had a spat with the management of Barcelona.

Messi had lashed out at the sporting director Eric Abidal for blaming the team for the ouster of their former manager Ernesto Valverde. The sporting director had said that it was the players who were unhappy with the manager. Messi took to social media and asked him to name the players. Post this, he had lashed out at the management when there had been news about the pay cuts.