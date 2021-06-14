Argentina (ARG) is all set to take on Chile (CHI) in their first Copa America encounter at the Estadio Nilton Santos in Rio De Janiero. The match would be played at 2:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Having enjoyed a 14-match unbeaten run, Argentina is one of the favourites to win this competition. La Albiceleste have a strong squad and despite their attack not producing the desired results in recent times, they would walk into the match as favourites, based on form. Chile have had an equally opposite fortune. They have managed to win just three out of their last 13 fixtures. These two teams last met at the 2022 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers where the contest ended a 1-1 draw. Lionel Messi and Alexis Sanchez were the goalscorers for their respective sides. Sports News | Brazil Opens Copa America with 3-0 Win over Venezuela

Sanchez unfortunately would miss out on the group stages of the tournament owing to an injury, which he sustained during training. His absence would surely be a setback for Chile. On the other hand, Scaloni left out Sevilla winger Lucas Ocampos, who had featured when these two teams clashed against each other.

Goalkeeper: The goalkeeper for this match would be Emiliano Martinez (ARG).

Defenders: The defenders for this match would be Gary Medel (CHI), Marcos Acuna (ARG), Nicolas Taglifiaco (ARG) and Christian Romero (ARG).

Midfielders: The midfielders for this match would be Angel Di Maria (ARG), Arturo Vidal (CHI) and Charles Aranguiz (CHI).

Forwards: The forwards for this match would be Lionel Messi (ARG), Lautaro Martinez (ARG) and Angel Correa (ARG).

