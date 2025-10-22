UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Tottenham Hotspur might are yet to hit top form this season as they are in sixth spot in the English Premier League points table. In Europe, they have won once and drawn their other match and next face Monaco in their latest fixture this evening. They head into this game after a disappointing loss to Aston Villa, which is not ideal for manager Thomas Frank. Their opponents, Monaco, are seventh in the French Ligue 1 and winless so far in the Champions League. They did manage to draw against Manchester City, which will give them confidence. Monaco versus Tottenham Hotspur will be streamed on the Sony Liv app and telecast on the Sony Sports network from 12:30 AM IST. Villarreal 0-2 Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Erling Haaland, Bernardo Silva Score as Cityzens Win in Spain (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Mika Biereth will lead the attack for Monaco in a 4-2-3-1 formation with former Barcelona attacker Ansu Fati in the no 10 role. Maghnes Akliouche and Takumi Minamino will use their creativity to come up with chances out wide. Mamadou Coulibaly and Jordan Teze will sit on top of the defensive line and act as a shield for the backline.

Destiny Udogie and Cristian Romero are the players missing out for Tottenham Hotspur due to injuries. The London side will opt for Richarlison to shoulder the goal-scoring duties, supported by Xavi Simons in the no 10 role. Mohammed Kudus and Wilson Odobert are known for their high work rate and they will contribute in both halves while being deployed on the wings. Bayer Leverkusen 2-7 PSG, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Desire Doue Hits Brace, Ousmane Dembele Scores as 10-Men Parisians Continue Winning Start (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

AS Monaco vs Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match AS Monaco vs Tottenham Hotspur Date Thursday, October 23 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Stade Louis II, Monaco Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Network (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

When is AS Monaco vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

AS Monaco will take on Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Thursday, October 23. The AS Monaco vs Tottenham Hotspur UCL 2025-26 match will be played at the Stade Louis II, Monaco and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of AS Monaco vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Fans in India can likely watch the AS Monaco vs Tottenham Hotspur live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. For the AS Monaco vs Tottenham Hotspur online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of AS Monaco vs Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch AS Monaco vs Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. This game will have goals in it, with the tie ending in a 2-2 draw, leaving Monaco still winless.

