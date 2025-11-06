UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Aston Villa started their Europa League campaign with two wins on the bounce but then suffered a surprise defeat against Go Ahead Eagles in their last tie. They will be keen to return to winning ways in their game against Maccabi Tel-Aviv this evening. Villa lost to Liverpool at the weekend and the momentum that was starting to build after a poor run of form has stalled a bit. Opponents Maccabi Tel-Aviv have lost two and drew their opening game in the competition and it is time they start securing gaining points. UCL 2025–26 Results: Arsenal, Bayern Munich Stay Perfect, Liverpool Beat Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League.

Tyrone Mings, Andres Garcia, Emiliano Buendia, and Youri Tielemans are the big names missing in action for Aston Villa due to injuries. Amadou Onana and Boubacar Kamara will combine in the central midfield in order to control the tempo of the game. John McGinn, Morgan Rogers, and Evann Guessand will combine in the attacking third in order to create chances for central striker Ollie Watkins.

Dor Peretz and Elad Madmon will combine in the attacking third for Maccabi Tel Aviv, who will line up in a 3-5-2 formation. Issouf Sissokho, Kervin Andrade, and Itamar Noy will likely sit deep and act as a defensive cover while also orchestrating play. Roei Mashpati in goal will need to have a good game here to keep the Villa attackers at bay.

Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv Match Details

Match Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv Date November 07, Saturday Time 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time Venue Villa Park, Birmingham, England Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Network (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming) When is Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Aston Villa will look to get three points against Maccabi Tel-Aviv in the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 on November 07, Saturday. The Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv match will be played at the Villa Park, Birmingham, England and starts at 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Where to Get Live Telecast of Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Football Match? Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can watch the Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. For the Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv online viewing options, read below. How to Watch Live Streaming of Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Football Match? Sony Liv, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Europa League 2025-26 live streaming online in India. Viewers in India can tune in to the Sony Liv app and website to watch Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv live streaming online, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Aston Villa should make a light work of Maccabi Tel-Aviv in this game with the hosts claiming a 2-0 win.

