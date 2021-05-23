AC Milan will take on second-place Atalanta in the final fixture of the Serie A 2020-21 season. The clash will be played at the Atleti Azzurri d’Italia Stadium in Bergamo on May 23, 2021 (late Sunday night). Stefano Pioli’s men will be looking to return to the Champions League after a long absence. Meanwhile, fans searching for Atalanta vs AC Milan, Serie A 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below. Cristiano Ronaldo Included in Serie A Team of the Season By EA Sports FIFA 2021, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Achraf Hakimi Miss Out in the List.

Atalanta are guaranteed Champions League qualification and a win will see them finish second in the league, their best-ever position. Meanwhile, AC Milan know any slip-ups could see them drop out of the top four places if other results go against them and miss out on a chance to play in the Champions League, where they last played in the 2013-14 season.

When is Atalanta vs AC Milan, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Atalanta vs AC Milan match in Serie A 2020-21 will be played at the Atleti Azzurri d’Italia Stadium in Bergamo on May 24, 2021 (Monday). The match is scheduled to begin at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Atalanta vs AC Milan, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can live telecast the Atalanta vs AC Milan match in Serie A 2020-21 live on Sony Sports on television in India. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Serie A 2020-21 in India. So fans can live telecast the match on Sony Sports channels on their television.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Atalanta vs AC Milan, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match

Fans in India searching for how to watch the free live streaming online of Atalanta vs AC Milan match in Serie A 2020-21 can watch the live-action on the Sonyliv app as well as the website.

