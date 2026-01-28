Barcelona hosts FC Copenhagen in their final Champions League 2025-26 league phase fixture on 28 January. For Hansi Flick’s side, the stakes are high: currently sitting ninth in the table, a victory is essential to leapfrog into the top eight and secure direct qualification for the round of 16. UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Harry Kane's Brace Helps Bayern Munich Climb to 2nd Spot; Liverpool Jumps to 4th.

Cules eager to know if the 18-year-old Spanish sensation Lamine Yamal will be playing in the Barcelona vs FC Copenhagen UCL 2025-26 group phase clash will get their answers below.

Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Barcelona vs FC Copenhagen UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match?

Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal is set to return to the European stage tonight, having missed Barcelona's last UCL 2025-26 match due to suspension. The 18-year-old winger enters the match in peak form, fresh from scoring a spectacular acrobatic volley in Sunday’s 3-0 La Liga win over Real Oviedo. UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Manchester City, PSG Suffer Losses; Arsenal, Real Madrid Continue Domination.

Yamal’s availability provides a significant boost for Hansi Flick, who is grappling with a depleted midfield. With the creative engine room missing its usual anchors, Yamal’s ability to produce moments of individual brilliance on the right wing will be central to Barcelona's strategy. Having already netted 11 goals across all competitions this season, the youngster’s clinical edge is expected to alleviate the pressure on veteran striker Robert Lewandowski.

