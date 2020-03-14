ATK FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2019–20: As Both Sides Prepare for One Final Fight, a Look Into Their Journey to Final of Indian Super League Season 6

ATK vs Chennaiyin FC (Photo Credits: ISL)

ATK and Chennaiyin FC are the finalists of the 2019/20 Indian Super League. Both the sides have had contrasting performances this season when it comes to consistency is concerned. While ATK have been a dominant side right from day 1, Chennaiyin FC needed a new manager in Owen Coyle to get them playing at their best. They began the season how they ended, which is poor football lacking confidence. This led to the sacking of John Gregory as their head coach and this turned their campaign on its head. He began with a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur and to the shock of many defeated several big clubs. As both sides prepare for one more clash for the title, take a look at their road to finals. ATK FC Vs Chennaiyin FC - Live Football Score.

Chennaiyin remained unbeaten in their last eight games which speaks volumes about their consistency. ATK, on the other hand, lost their opening game to Kerala Blasters but then went on to remain undefeated in their next six. They did lose to FC Goa and Kerala Blasters in between but their attacking game meant, there were more good days than bad. ATK finished second in the standings with 34 points from 18 games behind FC Goa. ATK vs CFC Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ISL 2019–20 Final Clash, Here Are Match Results of ATK vs Chennaiyin FC Last 5 Encounters.

In the play-offs, Chennayin blanked FC Goa 4-1 at home and then survived a scare from the Gaurs in the away battle, when they lost the match 4-2. It was an incredible two-legged open tie with 11 goals and thrill a minute encounter. ATK made a fantastic comeback against Bengaluru FC after going down 0-2 in the tie. To score three goals in such a demanding situation speaks volumes of their character.

The finals will be a cagey affair with both sides on top of their game. Scoring goals is not a problem for both sides and the one that defends well should be the winner.