With Karim Benzema's brace against Villarreal, Real Madrid walked away with the title for the 34th time in the history of La Liga. No sooner the final whistle was blown, the fans, players and the entire team of Real Madrid celebrated with joy. Usually, the stadium erupts with noises and celebrations of the fans, but this time due to the coronavirus, the players had to celebrate with the support staff. The fans took to social media and expressed their excitement. Real Madrid’s arch-rival Barcelona also joined the bandwagon and wished them for the win. ‘Lionel Messi Deserves Better’: Fans Sympathise With Argentine Star After Barcelona’s 1–2 Defeat to Osasuna in La Liga 2019–20.

The tweet from Barcelona read, “Congratulations to Real Madrid on winning the 2019/20 La Liga title.” The Catalan Giants was also a contender for winning until a fortnight ago, but consistent performances from Real Madrid helped them gain the title. Barcelona also played against Osasuna last night at Camp Nou but they were handed over with a shocking defeat by 1-2 by the visitors. Now, let's have a look at the tweet below:

Congratulations to Real Madrid on winning the 2019/20 La Liga title — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 16, 2020

For a while now there have been rumours about not everything is well at the Barcelona camp. Lionel Messi had openly criticised the Catalan Giants on a number of occasions. Even yesterday after the match he gave an explosive interview in which he addressed about his exit rumours and slammed the team for their performances. He went on to say that if Barcelona plays like this, they would start losing against Napoli.

