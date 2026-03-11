Nashville SC welcomes reigning MLS Cup champions Inter Miami to GEODIS Park on March 12 for the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash. The Music City side enters in blistering form, boasting an unbeaten start to 2026 following a 7–0 aggregate demolition of Atlético Ottawa. Meanwhile, Inter Miami makes their tournament debut after receiving a first-round bye. However, all eyes will be on Lionel Messi's availability, who sits just one goal shy of 900 career goals. ‘Champions’: Donald Trump and Lionel Messi Meet for Historic White House Visit, Pic Surfaces.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Nashville FC vs Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup 2026 Match?

Yes, Messi is expected to lead Inter Miami tonight as they travel to GEODIS Park. The Argentine superstar, who has been in clinical form during the opening weeks of the 2026 MLS season, is not only the focal point of the Herons' continental ambitions but also stands on the precipice of a historic personal milestone.

Concerns over Messi’s availability were largely dismissed during Tuesday’s pre-match press conference. Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano confirmed that the 38-year-old is fully fit and eager to begin the club’s pursuit of their first Champions Cup trophy. Lionel Messi Dons India Cricket Team Jersey Ahead of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final.

Messi has historically enjoyed playing against the Boys in Gold, having scored 15 goals in 10 previous encounters against Nashville.

With 899 career goals to his name, Messi could become just the second player in history to reach the 900-goal mark if he finds the net in Tennessee this evening.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 02:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).