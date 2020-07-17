Lionel Messi looked a frustrated figure as Barcelona slumped to their seventh defeat in La Liga 2019-20 following their 1-2 loss to a 10-man Osasuna at home on Thursday. The Argentine was the lone spark in an otherwise aimless side and also scored the only goal for Barcelona. His strike, from a stunning free-kick, drew Barcelona level after Jose Arnaiz had put Osasuna ahead within 16 minutes. But Barcelona failed to even take a point after conceding in the 94th minute to suffer a defeat at home. The La Liga title, which had long gone out of their hands, was won by Real Madrid who lifted it for a record 34th time. Lionel Messi Blasts Barcelona Teammates After Osasuna Defeat, Calls Side 'Irregular, Weak Team'.

Messi’s reaction after he had scored with a spectacular free-kick said so much about the current situation at Barcelona. The 33-year-old found the top left corner of the net with a free-kick from outside the penalty box but did not turn to look at the ball or celebrate. He just flung his hand in the air showing his frustration perhaps at the club’s management, who have come under heavy scrutiny in recent times. Lionel Messi’s ‘Angry’ Reaction After Scoring a Stunning Free-Kick Shows the ‘Turbulence’ at Barcelona After La Liga 2019–20 Title Disappointment (Watch Video).

The Argentine, despite his frustration, received enormous support from his fans who backed him and said they will always stand by him. Some fans, unable to see his frustration and anger any more, even requested him to leave for another club and save the rest of his career as ‘Barcelona doesn’t deserve you’.

Meanwhile, Messi also picked on the players and their disappointing performance at the post-match conference. He blasted the players for such a lacklustre performance and called the team ‘irregular’ and ‘weak’. He also warned that if the club wants the season to end the season on a high and with at least one trophy, they must reorganize from the bottom and revive themselves and if they played the same as they did against Osasuna, they will lose to Napoli too.

