MLS 2026 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Major League Soccer continues this weekend as defending 2025 MLS Cup champions Inter Miami travel to face D.C. United. The highly anticipated Eastern Conference fixture has been relocated to M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore to accommodate immense crowd demand. With Lionel Messi arriving in exceptional form, the hosts face a formidable challenge as they look to secure their second victory of the 2026 campaign. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in DC United vs Inter Miami MLS 2026 Match?.

Where to Watch DC United vs Inter Miami, MLS 2026 Live Streaming Online?

For football fans in India, Apple TV remains the exclusive global destination for every MLS match. In a significant shift for the 2026 season, the standalone MLS Season Pass has been discontinued. All matches are now included at no additional cost for standard Apple TV subscribers.

New users in India can take advantage of a 7-day free trial, effectively allowing them to stream the Florida Derby clash for free. Following the trial, the subscription is priced at INR 99 per month. The service is accessible via the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, smart TVs, and gaming consoles, or through a web browser. ‘Champions’: Donald Trump and Lionel Messi Meet for Historic White House Visit, Pic Surfaces.

Match Fact

Feature Details Fixture D.C. United vs Inter Miami CF Competition Major League Soccer (MLS) 2026 Date Saturday, 7 March 2026 Kick-off Time 4:30 PM ET / 3:00 AM IST (8 March) Venue M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland Global Stream Apple TV (MLS Season Pass)

DC United vs Inter Miami Team Form

Inter Miami arrive with momentum following a 4-2 comeback victory over Orlando City SC in the Florida Derby. Captain Lionel Messi was central to the win, scoring a second-half brace that included a 90th-minute free-kick. Head coach Javier Mascherano will likely look to exploit D.C. United's defence through the combined attacking threat of Messi, Mateo Silvetti, and Telasco Segovia.

D.C. United, sitting on three points after a mixed start to the season, must rely on structural discipline. Following a 1-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union and a subsequent narrow 1-0 loss to Austin FC, the home side will look to forward Tai Baribo to capitalise on counter-attacking opportunities against Miami's possession-heavy approach.

